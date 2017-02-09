Australia: Massive ancient undersea landslide found near Great Barrier Reef
Brisbane, Feb 9 : Scientists have discovered evidence of massive ancient undersea landslide next to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, according to media reports on Thursday. Dr Robin Beaman of James Cook University said, This is all that remains after a massive collapse of sediment of about 32 cubic kilometres volume more than 300,000 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|1 hr
|Frenchie
|1
|What software engineers are making around the w...
|1 hr
|Frenchie
|1
|Public schools judged 'superior' to private sch...
|4 hr
|St Nick
|3
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|@Real Kelly
|12
|White women worship black men (Apr '14)
|Wed
|SexyBoi4BBC
|17
|Angry council to fight plans for juvenile jail ...
|Wed
|The Foo
|2
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC