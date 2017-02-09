Australia: Massive ancient undersea l...

Australia: Massive ancient undersea landslide found near Great Barrier Reef

13 hrs ago

Brisbane, Feb 9 : Scientists have discovered evidence of massive ancient undersea landslide next to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, according to media reports on Thursday. Dr Robin Beaman of James Cook University said, This is all that remains after a massive collapse of sediment of about 32 cubic kilometres volume more than 300,000 years ago.

Australia

