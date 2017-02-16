Australia failing to improve Aboriginal lives
Australia is failing to close the child mortality and life expectancy gap between its indigenous and non-indigenous population, with the healthcare and education divide also widening, according to a new report. Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders make up just three percent of the country's population of 23 million people, but are amongst the most disadvantaged Australians.
