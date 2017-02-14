Australia Commemorates 75th Anniversa...

Australia Commemorates 75th Anniversary Of Fight Against Japan Invading Singapore

The Australian city of Sydney held a commemoration on Wednesday to commemorate the fall of Singapore 75 years ago, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Ar least 100,000 allied troops, including Australians, were taken prisoners when Japan invaded Singapore in 1942.

Australia

