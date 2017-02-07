Australia, China vow to deepen ties on trade
Australia and China pledged Tuesday to deepen their ties on everything from trade to tourism, a show of unity that comes at a delicate time in Australia's relationship with China's chief rival for Pacific power, the United States. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is visiting Canberra for talks with his Australian counterpart, touted a free trade agreement the two nations signed a year ago as a success, while vowing to take a "firm stand" against protectionism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|20 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Mon
|Solarman
|5
|7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi...
|Mon
|Sir Jeremy
|3
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Mon
|o see the light
|63
|Why do Australian Women prefer Black Men over W... (Sep '11)
|Feb 5
|Victor Green
|150
|Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12)
|Feb 5
|Raj
|21
|why is china so evil? (Jul '13)
|Feb 4
|jason
|44
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC