Australia, China vow to deepen ties on trade

Australia and China pledged Tuesday to deepen their ties on everything from trade to tourism, a show of unity that comes at a delicate time in Australia's relationship with China's chief rival for Pacific power, the United States. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is visiting Canberra for talks with his Australian counterpart, touted a free trade agreement the two nations signed a year ago as a success, while vowing to take a "firm stand" against protectionism.

