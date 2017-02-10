Australia brace for scorching Saturday
New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland and parts of Victoria remain in the grips of a heatwave from hell with cooler weather not in sight until at least Sunday. It is now officially the hottest summer in Sydney's 158 year recorded history - with 10 summer days over 35C, according to Bureau of Meteorology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Phart Girlishly
|323
|Aussie snapchat usernames (Dec '13)
|10 hr
|Zach0720
|47
|Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|Fo the Revealtor
|54
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Sat
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Targetedinreno
|39
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|Fri
|JRA
|13
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Fri
|wild bill over th...
|64
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC