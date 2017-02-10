Australia brace for scorching Saturday

Australia brace for scorching Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland and parts of Victoria remain in the grips of a heatwave from hell with cooler weather not in sight until at least Sunday. It is now officially the hottest summer in Sydney's 158 year recorded history - with 10 summer days over 35C, according to Bureau of Meteorology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10) 5 hr Phart Girlishly 323
Aussie snapchat usernames (Dec '13) 10 hr Zach0720 47
News Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16) 11 hr Fo the Revealtor 54
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Sat Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) Fri Targetedinreno 39
I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12) Fri JRA 13
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Fri wild bill over th... 64
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,787,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC