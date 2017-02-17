Apple Store in Sydney, Australia Reop...

Apple Store in Sydney, Australia Reopens After Temporary Closure Due to Alleged Bomb Threat

The Apple retail store located on George Street in Sydney, Australia was closed for a brief period of time today due to " a police operation ," although the exact reasoning behind the closure remains unclear. Some customers evacuated from the store tweeted claims of hearing employees discussing a " bomb threat ," while workers in nearby buildings are referencing some kind of workplace accident responsible for the closure .

Australia

