Apple Store in Sydney, Australia Reopens After Temporary Closure Due to Alleged Bomb Threat
The Apple retail store located on George Street in Sydney, Australia was closed for a brief period of time today due to " a police operation ," although the exact reasoning behind the closure remains unclear. Some customers evacuated from the store tweeted claims of hearing employees discussing a " bomb threat ," while workers in nearby buildings are referencing some kind of workplace accident responsible for the closure .
