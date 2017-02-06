Apple Hits Out At Australian Banks For 'Trojan Horse' Argument Over Mobile Payment System Access

Apple has fired the latest salvo in its continuing battle with Australia's banks over the future of mobile payments, accusing the industry of continually trying to obstruct the expansion of Apple Pay into the country . In a submission to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published on Monday, Apple said the banks' attempts to delay or even block the expansion of Apple Pay was damaging to consumers and smaller card issuers who could use the system "as a means of securing a digital presence in competition with the big banks".

