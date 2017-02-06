Apple Hits Out At Australian Banks Fo...

Apple Hits Out At Australian Banks For 'Trojan Horse' Argument Over Mobile Payment System Access

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MacRumors

Apple has fired the latest salvo in its continuing battle with Australia's banks over the future of mobile payments, accusing the industry of continually trying to obstruct the expansion of Apple Pay into the country . In a submission to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published on Monday, Apple said the banks' attempts to delay or even block the expansion of Apple Pay was damaging to consumers and smaller card issuers who could use the system "as a means of securing a digital presence in competition with the big banks".

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacRumors.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 39 min i work 4
News Tulalah announce the release of lead single Som... 7 hr The Foo 2
News 7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi... 7 hr French Beta Cuck 2
Poll Why do Australian Women prefer Black Men over W... (Sep '11) 17 hr Victor Green 150
Indians are ugly, turdcoloured, smelly and extr... (Nov '12) 20 hr Raj 21
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Sun White Right 62
why is china so evil? (Jul '13) Sat jason 44
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC