Angus Young Rocks Sydney, Australia, with Guns N' Roses
As expected , AC/DC's Angus Young joined Guns N' Roses on stage in Sydney, Australia, Friday night -proving that it's always Friday night somewhere. Young and his trademark Gibson SG led GNR through two AC/DC classics,"Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff," the same songs he performed with GNR at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in April 2016.
