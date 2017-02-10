Angus Young Rocks Sydney, Australia, with Guns N' Roses

As expected , AC/DC's Angus Young joined Guns N' Roses on stage in Sydney, Australia, Friday night -proving that it's always Friday night somewhere. Young and his trademark Gibson SG led GNR through two AC/DC classics,"Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff," the same songs he performed with GNR at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in April 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.