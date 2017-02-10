Angus Young Rocks Sydney, Australia, ...

Angus Young Rocks Sydney, Australia, with Guns N' Roses

As expected , AC/DC's Angus Young joined Guns N' Roses on stage in Sydney, Australia, Friday night -proving that it's always Friday night somewhere. Young and his trademark Gibson SG led GNR through two AC/DC classics,"Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff," the same songs he performed with GNR at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in April 2016.

Australia

