Alleged armed robbers arrested after ...

Alleged armed robbers arrested after wandering near Victoria Police Academy

1 hr ago Read more: The Age

A trio of alleged armed robbers have been picked up just blocks from the Victoria Police Academy after they were spotted strolling down a suburban road minutes after a string of robberies in the area. The Dandenong North men aged 18, 19 and 21 were nabbed on Thursday at 4.45am after allegedly robbing a Narre Warren North service station and a Mount Waverley newsagency.

Chicago, IL

