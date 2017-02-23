Alleged armed robbers arrested after wandering near Victoria Police Academy
A trio of alleged armed robbers have been picked up just blocks from the Victoria Police Academy after they were spotted strolling down a suburban road minutes after a string of robberies in the area. The Dandenong North men aged 18, 19 and 21 were nabbed on Thursday at 4.45am after allegedly robbing a Narre Warren North service station and a Mount Waverley newsagency.
