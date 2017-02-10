ACCC flags concerns on South32 Illawa...

ACCC flags concerns on South32 Illawarra coal deal

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Shares in diversified miner South32 have tumbled to their lowest level in more than three months after Australia's competition watchdog expressed concern over its proposed deal to take over a coking coal mine in NSW. The global miner in November agreed to buy the Metropolitan Colliery in NSW from US coal giant Peabody for $US200 million , along with a 16.67 per cent stake in the Port Kembla coal terminal in Wollongong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) Tue slumdog indians 15
Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10) Tue Xgirl 37
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Mon Vivek Golikeri 64
Dear Australia Feb 19 poopoo 4
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) Feb 18 Greg NKC 40
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P... Feb 17 Jay 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Feb 17 Bunny 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC