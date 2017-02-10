ACCC flags concerns on South32 Illawarra coal deal
Shares in diversified miner South32 have tumbled to their lowest level in more than three months after Australia's competition watchdog expressed concern over its proposed deal to take over a coking coal mine in NSW. The global miner in November agreed to buy the Metropolitan Colliery in NSW from US coal giant Peabody for $US200 million , along with a 16.67 per cent stake in the Port Kembla coal terminal in Wollongong.
