A rapist and the woman he attacked explore that dark chapter in their lives
Thordis Elva was 16 when she was raped by 18-year-old Australian exchange student Tom Stranger in Reykjavik. Years later she contacted him, beginning eight years of email exchanges culminating in a meeting and ultimately a reconciliation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|Who Pharted
|126
|I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Dirty Trolling
|17
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Feb 23
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
|Dear Australia
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC