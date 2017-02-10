A divided, testy Senate nears OK of T...

A divided, testy Senate nears OK of Trump health secretary

Republicans pushed President Donald Trump's choice for health secretary toward confirmation Thursday in the testy Senate's fourth consecutive brawl over Cabinet picks. Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., seemed certain to win confirmation to head the Health and Human Services Department by a mostly party-line vote, testament to each side's divergent views of the seven-term House veteran.

Australia

