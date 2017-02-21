5 killed, including 4 Americans, in A...

5 killed, including 4 Americans, in Australian charter plane crash

4 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

Four Americans were among five killed when a plane crashed into a shopping center shortly after takeoff near Melbourne, Australia, authorities said. The plane had taken off from Essendon Airport around 9 a.m. local time and suffered a "catastrophic engine failure" in the air, according to Victoria Police's Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane.

