5 killed, including 4 Americans, in Australian charter plane crash
Four Americans were among five killed when a plane crashed into a shopping center shortly after takeoff near Melbourne, Australia, authorities said. The plane had taken off from Essendon Airport around 9 a.m. local time and suffered a "catastrophic engine failure" in the air, according to Victoria Police's Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Xgirl
|37
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|9 hr
|DravidianPower
|14
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|64
|Dear Australia
|Sun
|poopoo
|4
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Feb 18
|Greg NKC
|40
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P...
|Feb 17
|Jay
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Feb 17
|Bunny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC