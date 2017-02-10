4 US tourists, pilot killed in Australian light plane crash
An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing vacation were killed when a light plane crashed into a suburban shopping mall and burst into flames Tuesday, shortly after takeoff in the Australian city of Melbourne, officials said. The twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air crashed about 45 minutes before the Direct Factory Outlet mall in Essendon was due to open, Police Minister Lisa Neville said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|15 hr
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Xgirl
|37
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Vivek Golikeri
|64
|Dear Australia
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|4
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Feb 18
|Greg NKC
|40
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P...
|Feb 17
|Jay
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Feb 17
|Bunny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC