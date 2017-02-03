2 weeks in, Trump rattles foreign friend and foes alike
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson greets State Department employees upon arrival at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson greets State Department employees upon arrival at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
Comments
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|49 min
|davy
|29
|Asian
|5 hr
|Gilrey
|1
|Vale Father Coffey (Sep '08)
|15 hr
|Needhelp
|2
|Australian dog weighs nearly 200 pounds after d... (Jun '11)
|23 hr
|Arbin Larfin
|7
|America is dealing with this, Civil rights
|Thu
|Well Well
|2
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Father Phart
|29
|Intelligent Design vs. Evolution: Evolution win... (Oct '09)
|Feb 1
|Anigma
|16,142
