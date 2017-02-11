11 homes destroyed, 'very lucky' no lives lost in Carwoola fire near Queanbeyan
Eleven homes have been lost and 12 more damaged in a fire which ripped through 3500 hectares of land at Carwoola. Of those 11, one belonged to a senior firefighter who was out defending the homes of others.
