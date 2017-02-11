11 homes destroyed, 'very lucky' no l...

11 homes destroyed, 'very lucky' no lives lost in Carwoola fire near Queanbeyan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Eleven homes have been lost and 12 more damaged in a fire which ripped through 3500 hectares of land at Carwoola. Of those 11, one belonged to a senior firefighter who was out defending the homes of others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in P... 13 hr Jay 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... 13 hr Bunny 2
News UPDATED: Relief as couple rescued 18 hr Aussie Bob 1
News What made Australians the world's most feverish... 18 hr Aussie Bob 1
The Melbourne forum destroyed by Gfc/Frenchie/S... 18 hr Aussie Bob 3
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Fri Rabbeen Al Jihad 62
racist festival in Melbourne this weekend Fri Ron the Refo 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC