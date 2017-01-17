Zebra shark gives birth without male

Zebra shark gives birth without male

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WVNY

SEPTEMBER 26: A Sydney Aquarium diver uses a vacuum to clean the gravel in the Great Barrier Reef tank as a Leopard Shark swims by September 26, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. The Aquarium is undergoing its annual spring clean to prepare for the school holidays using vacuums, along with sea creatures like Sea Cucumbers, Sea Urchins, Cleaner Wrasse Fish and Sea Stars to help complete the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13) Mon Meow101 22
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Jan 14 Jesse 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Jan 14 Jesse 6
News Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08) Jan 11 Ricky Richmond 6
News Newton-John to Walk the Great Wall of China for... (Mar '08) Jan 11 Romel Esmail Moore 2
News Would-be Australian Santa imprisoned for child ... (Dec '06) Jan 11 Romel Esmail Moore 17
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan 11 Romel Esmail Moore 6
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC