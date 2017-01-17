Zebra shark gives birth without male

Zebra shark gives birth without male

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KMIZ

A female zebra shark in an Australian aquarium has astounded scientists by producing live offspring asexually, three years after being separated from her long-term mate. While scientists have previously observed "virgin births" in vertebrates such as sharks, rays and reptiles -- a reproductive strategy thought to aid survival during periods of isolation -- this is the first time a female shark has ever been observed reproducing asexually after previously mating with a male.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wana trade nudes? (Jun '13) 7 hr jeff 7
why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13) Mon Meow101 22
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Jan 14 Jesse 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Jan 14 Jesse 6
News Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08) Jan 11 Ricky Richmond 6
News Newton-John to Walk the Great Wall of China for... (Mar '08) Jan 11 Romel Esmail Moore 2
News Would-be Australian Santa imprisoned for child ... (Dec '06) Jan 11 Romel Esmail Moore 17
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC