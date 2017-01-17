Zebra shark gives birth without male

A female zebra shark in an Australian aquarium has astounded scientists by producing live offspring asexually, three years after being separated from her long-term mate. While scientists have previously observed "virgin births" in vertebrates such as sharks, rays and reptiles -- a reproductive strategy thought to aid survival during periods of isolation -- this is the first time a female shark has ever been observed reproducing asexually after previously mating with a male.

