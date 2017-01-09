Worst mass murder of police in Australian history remembered
Police will today gather in a remote forest near the southern New South Wales town of Braidwood to mark 150 years since the worst mass murder of police officers in Australian history. On January 9, 1867, four special constables assigned to catch the notorious Clarke Gang were ambushed and killed near Jinden, New South Wales.
