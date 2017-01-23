Woman maintains 73-year friendship with Australian pen pal
Jacqueline Landis has had a lifelong friendship with a woman she's never met, never talked to on the phone, never emailed or Skyped with. The two women, both 85, have kept up a decidedly old-fashioned correspondence for 73 years.
