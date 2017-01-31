Western Australia Housing Glut Persis...

Western Australia Housing Glut Persists; NSW in Balance

20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Chart of the Month - January 2017 here SYDNEY, January 31 Housing completions in Western Australia are outpacing those in New South Wales, on a build-per-citizen basis. Fitch Ratings believes that Western Australia shows signs of persisting housing oversupply - a trait that may affect mortgage performance as house prices drop, while NSW appears to be in balance.

Australia

