Western Australia Housing Glut Persists; NSW in Balance

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Chart of the Month - January 2017 here SYDNEY, January 31 Housing completions in Western Australia are outpacing those in New South Wales, on a build-per-citizen basis. Fitch Ratings believes that Western Australia shows signs of persisting housing oversupply - a trait that may affect mortgage performance as house prices drop, while NSW appears to be in balance.

