Western Australia announces $1.3 million PrEP trial
A pre-exposure prophylaxis trial is slated to commence in Western Australia during the latter half of this year, allowing 2,000 people to access the HIV prevention pill. The trial will be a partnership between the Health Department, the Kirby Institute, and the WA AIDS Council who will lead the project.
