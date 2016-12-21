West Australian family firm remains positive despite resources bust
"Since 2014, small to medium firms in Port Hedland and Western Australia have just gone out of business. In the space we work in we're one of the few left."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weed in maroubra (May '13)
|36 min
|Marshall
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|38 min
|Marshall
|2
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Bill Brown
|56
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|5 hr
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Jasmine
|9
|Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Aust...
|Sun
|Lassie
|1
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Sat
|Katzenjammas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC