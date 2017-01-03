'We Won't Stand for this': Australia ...

'We Won't Stand for this': Australia is ready to revolt

AUSTRALIAN voters are so fed up with entitled members of parliament and their excuses for using taxpayers' cash they are seeking to drain the Canberra swamp of career politicians, a prominent electoral expert has warned. Drawing on shocking results from his recent research that showed Australian voter satisfaction at a record low, ANU political professor Ian McAllister told news.com.au the latest controversy surrounding sidelined Health Minister Sussan Ley's use of taxpayer funds was exactly the sort of behaviour by politicians that's stirring an electoral revolt.

