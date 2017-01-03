Watch: 6-Foot Snake and Her Babies Rescued From Backyard
The 16 eggs will be raised in captivity and then released into the Australian bush, according to the reptile-relocation group. Expecting to respond to a call about a single carpet python, a snake catcher discovered the python in question was actually a mother and her eggs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which race is the laziest? (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Mr kkk
|317
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|15 hr
|Deaney
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|15 hr
|Deaney
|2
|Yugoslavians are not WOGS. Get it right (Oct '14)
|Thu
|DaveyFromChi
|9
|Where to get 420? In Melbourne
|Wed
|Garby
|5
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P...
|Wed
|Ulrich
|3
|Weed in maroubra (May '13)
|Wed
|Ulrich
|7
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC