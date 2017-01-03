Watch: 6-Foot Snake and Her Babies Re...

Watch: 6-Foot Snake and Her Babies Rescued From Backyard

The 16 eggs will be raised in captivity and then released into the Australian bush, according to the reptile-relocation group. Expecting to respond to a call about a single carpet python, a snake catcher discovered the python in question was actually a mother and her eggs.

