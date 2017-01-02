Wake Up, Wimmera | Monday, January 2,...

Wake Up, Wimmera | Monday, January 2, 2017

PIC OF THE DAY: Use the hashtag #wakeupWimmera on Instagram or email [email protected] to have your pic included! Photo: @tink_kl, via Instagram - And another sunset!! #kaniva #telopeadowns #wakeupwimmera We're kicking off the week with a partly cloudy day ahead - Horsham has a top of 26, Stawell 23, Warracknabeal 28, Nhill 25, and Edenhope 23. The Wimmera brought in the new year with perfect weather as more than 500 party goers gathered at Hopetoun's Lake Lascelles. More here .

