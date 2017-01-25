Vicki Jellie, the unsung cancer widow...

Vicki Jellie, the unsung cancer widow turned Australia Day Local Hero keeping families together

As her husband Peter lay dying of oesophageal cancer, Vicki Jellie wasted too many hours driving from their home in regional Victoria to be at his bedside in hospital. The distance of more than 250 kilometres from Warrnambool to Melbourne for critical radiotherapy had already proved too much for some.

