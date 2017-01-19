Vegemite heads back to Australia in $345 million Bega deal

Vegemite, the iconic yeast spread found in almost every kitchen Down Under, is back in Australian hands as part of a record A$460 million acquisition by Bega Cheese Ltd. Bega, best known for its cheddar cheese, is buying a suite of brands including Zoosh salad dressings and beef drink Bonox from Illinois-based Mondelez International Inc., it said Thursday in a statement. The debt-funded deal will transform dairy producer Bega into a consumer-goods company.

