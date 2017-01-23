UPDATE 1-New Australian body fuels concerns DUET deal could be blocked
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia's new infrastructure oversight body is fuelling concerns Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' $5.5 billion bid for DUET Group will be blocked or modified, pushing shares in the energy firm lower. Australia on Monday announced the formation of the Critical Infrastructure Centre, which will check whether foreign-led bids for key assets, including power grids and ports, pose any national security risks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Price says vaccines don't cause autism
|7 min
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Melbourne rampage accused set to face charges
|1 hr
|Foo
|4
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Sun
|Realist
|2
|ACT Government urged to trump up $100 million f...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|1
|Do chinese/oriental girls have tight vagina? (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Awesome guy
|27
|Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Tatyana Lewis
|23
|Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|Concerned
|11
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC