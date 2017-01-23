UPDATE 1-New Australian body fuels concerns DUET deal could be blocked

SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia's new infrastructure oversight body is fuelling concerns Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' $5.5 billion bid for DUET Group will be blocked or modified, pushing shares in the energy firm lower. Australia on Monday announced the formation of the Critical Infrastructure Centre, which will check whether foreign-led bids for key assets, including power grids and ports, pose any national security risks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.