UPDATE 1-Australia sees iron ore price heading sharply lower

SYDNEY, Jan 9 Australia has forecast a steep decline in the price of iron ore, it's most valuable export commodity, calling an end to an unexpected rally fuelled by strong demand from China. The forecast average price in 2017 of around $52 a tonne - down from about $80 a tonne at present - comes as big miners are set to report bumper profits in coming months, while smaller rivals are still getting back on their feet.

