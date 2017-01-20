UPDATE 1-Australia sees iron ore price heading sharply lower
SYDNEY, Jan 9 Australia has forecast a steep decline in the price of iron ore, it's most valuable export commodity, calling an end to an unexpected rally fuelled by strong demand from China. The forecast average price in 2017 of around $52 a tonne - down from about $80 a tonne at present - comes as big miners are set to report bumper profits in coming months, while smaller rivals are still getting back on their feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police find 300 kilograms of pseudoephedrine in...
|4 hr
|Poopenov
|1
|'Muesli queen'
|4 hr
|Poopenov
|1
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|ALittleLost
|60
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P...
|10 hr
|Lopez
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|11 hr
|Gate
|2
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|12 hr
|Howard Mark
|4
|Sundance Film Festival puts faith in Australian...
|18 hr
|NEUR kool aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC