Unruly Passenger on Flight from Australia Delays Holiday Travelers
More than 250 passengers on a flight from Sydney, Australia, to San Francisco saw their holiday travel plans delayed recently when their plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to an unruly passenger. According to United Airlines , its flight 870 was diverted to Auckland, New Zealand, on New Year's Day, "to remove a passenger who failed to follow crew member instructions."
