University uncorks major winery expan...

University uncorks major winery expansion in South Australia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BeverageDaily

The University of Adelaide wants to more than double the size of its Hickinbotham Roseworthy wine science laboratory at the Waite campus in the southern suburbs of the South Australian capital. The existing winery has been the centrepiece of a wine hub that has about 150 researchers from the university and co-located partners in wine and grape science-about 70% of Australia's total research capability-since it was built in 1996.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BeverageDaily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 16 hr Farside 57
Free porn movies- have a look (Apr '11) 21 hr KING 4
Weed in maroubra (May '13) 23 hr Marshall 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... 23 hr Marshall 2
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Mon Proud2BeChinese 44
Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12) Mon Jasmine 9
News Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Aust... Jan 1 Lassie 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,230

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC