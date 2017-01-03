University uncorks major winery expansion in South Australia
The University of Adelaide wants to more than double the size of its Hickinbotham Roseworthy wine science laboratory at the Waite campus in the southern suburbs of the South Australian capital. The existing winery has been the centrepiece of a wine hub that has about 150 researchers from the university and co-located partners in wine and grape science-about 70% of Australia's total research capability-since it was built in 1996.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BeverageDaily.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Farside
|57
|Free porn movies- have a look (Apr '11)
|21 hr
|KING
|4
|Weed in maroubra (May '13)
|23 hr
|Marshall
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|23 hr
|Marshall
|2
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Mon
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Jasmine
|9
|Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Aust...
|Jan 1
|Lassie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC