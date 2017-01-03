University uncorks major winery expansion in South Australia

The University of Adelaide wants to more than double the size of its Hickinbotham Roseworthy wine science laboratory at the Waite campus in the southern suburbs of the South Australian capital. The existing winery has been the centrepiece of a wine hub that has about 150 researchers from the university and co-located partners in wine and grape science-about 70% of Australia's total research capability-since it was built in 1996.

