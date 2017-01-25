Trump's pick for health secretary fac...

Trump's pick for health secretary faces new Senate hearing

Tuesday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Health and Human Secretary-designate Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony as the 45th president of the United States. WASHINGTON - A second Senate committee is ready to interrogate President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, a nominee who's backed by Republicans but under fire from Democrats for his support for tearing down President Barack Obama's health care overhaul and his past stock trades.

