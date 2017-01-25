Trump's pick for health secretary faces new Senate hearing

Health and Human Secretary-designate Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony as the 45th president of the United States. WASHINGTON - A second Senate committee is ready to interrogate President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, a nominee who's backed by Republicans but under fire from Democrats for his support for tearing down President Barack Obama's health care overhaul and his past stock trades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.