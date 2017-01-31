Toyota confirms date for end of Australian assembly

Two weeks ago Holden confirmed that it will end vehicle production at its Elizabeth, Adelaide plant on October 20 - and now Toyota has announced it will end its Australian vehicle assembly on October 3. The two closures will come exactly a year after Ford ended its assembly operations at Melbourne and Geelong in October last year, with the loss of 600 manufacturing jobs. Toyota Australia has confirmed that as part of the shutdown process, its Altona, Melbourne manufacturing plant will stop building V6 Aurions in August, Camry hybrids in September and Camry petrol models in October.

