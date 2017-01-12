Tigerair Australia gets green light to fly 2,000 passengers home from Bali
Indonesia has cleared Tigerair Australia to operate flights from Bali to Australia until Monday , allowing around 2,000 stranded passengers to return home, the airline said. The budget carrier, wholly owned by Virgin Australia Holdings, had cancelled flights on Thursday and put Friday's flights under review after Indonesia revoked its permission to fly due to a bureaucratic technicality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Straits Times.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|6 hr
|Jesse
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|6 hr
|Jesse
|7
|Where to get 420? In Melbourne
|Thu
|Garry
|8
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P...
|Thu
|Bigs
|5
|Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08)
|Wed
|Ricky Richmond
|6
|Newton-John to Walk the Great Wall of China for... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Romel Esmail Moore
|2
|Would-be Australian Santa imprisoned for child ... (Dec '06)
|Wed
|Romel Esmail Moore
|17
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC