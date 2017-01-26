Thousands march demanding change to Australia Day, citing aboriginal injustices
Police escort people joining a march with Aboriginal protesters on Australia Day in central Brisbane, Australia, January 26, 2017. AAP/Dan Peled/via Thousands of Australians staged protest marches on Thursday demanding the date of Australia Day, Jan. 26, be changed as it celebrates the arrival of white settlement and the beginning of injustices suffered by the country's disadvantaged Aborigines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|8 hr
|Frenchie
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Wed
|Gael
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Wed
|Gael
|7
|UPDATE 1-Trump's health nominee says has no pla...
|Wed
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Where can you drink in public on Australia Day?
|Wed
|InFOOlectually Ch...
|2
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Tue
|BuildTheWall
|1
|The Latest: Price says vaccines don't cause autism
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC