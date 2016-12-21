This giant crocodile was found in an Australian backyard sunning itself
Locals in a small north Queensland fishing town improvised with rubbish bins and hay bales to corral a 3.5m crocodile who wandered into their midst on New Year's Eve. The crocodile kept police and residents in Karumba, on the shores of the Gulf of Carpentaria, on high alert for most of Saturday until environment department officials arrived from Cairns, about 700km away, to capture and remove the reptile.
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Aust...
|Sun
|Lassie
|1
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Sat
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Dec 31
|Karan
|55
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Dec 30
|Herassed
|37
|Australia pros and cons
|Dec 29
|Skipslayer
|2
