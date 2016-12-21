This giant crocodile was found in an ...

This giant crocodile was found in an Australian backyard sunning itself

Read more: South China Morning Post

Locals in a small north Queensland fishing town improvised with rubbish bins and hay bales to corral a 3.5m crocodile who wandered into their midst on New Year's Eve. The crocodile kept police and residents in Karumba, on the shores of the Gulf of Carpentaria, on high alert for most of Saturday until environment department officials arrived from Cairns, about 700km away, to capture and remove the reptile.

