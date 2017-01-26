The waning days of Australia on shortwave
The ABC announced last month that it would stop broadcasting shortwave transmissions in to the Asia Pacific. It helped our troops during World War II and spread impartial news in the Pacific region for decades, but Shepparton's shortwave broadcasting facility's future is uncertain.
