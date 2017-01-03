Teresa Palmer flees home
The 30-year-old actress - who has two sons, three-year-old Bodhi, and three-week-old Forest, with her husband Mark Webber and is stepmother to his son Isaac, eight - has moved into a hotel after extreme weather conditions in Adelaide, Australia, caused a power cut and damage to her home. She revealed on her blog: "We lost our power for four days at our home this week from a crazy storm that also damaged a building on our property.
