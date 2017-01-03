Symbio monkey trader Jackson George w...

Symbio monkey trader Jackson George was paid peanuts

A middleman charged over his role in the Symbio Wildlife Park primate theft stood to profit just $500 from the illegal trade, a court has heard. An injured Jackson George, flanked by lawyer Ali Abbas and family members, departs Campbelltown courthouse Tuesday morning.

