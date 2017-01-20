Sydney man accused of links to Islami...

Sydney man accused of links to Islamic State terror cell arrested again

A man accused of having links to an Islamic State-inspired terror cell in Sydney has been arrested and placed in custody just months after his release from prison. Billala Elzamtara , 34, was released from Lithgow prison on parole on June 8 after serving about three-and-a-half years of a six-year sentence for armed robbery offences.

