Sydney Festival: Opera Australia stages King Roger, its first opera in Polish
In any one season, you may be required to sing in French, Italian, English and German. It doesn't hurt to have a smattering of Spanish and Russian either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13)
|5 hr
|Tatyana Lewis
|23
|Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|Concerned
|11
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|23 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Wana trade nudes? (Jun '13)
|Wed
|jeff
|7
|why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13)
|Jan 16
|Meow101
|22
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|6
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC