Sundance Film Festival puts faith in Australian virtual reality collective
Artists and filmmakers in the VR collective : Daniel Crooks, Shaun Gladwell, Tony Albert, Leo Faber and Amiel Courtin-Wilson. This is Orbital Vanitas , a six-minute, virtual-reality film that in two weeks' time is headed to Sundance - one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.
