Sundance Film Festival puts faith in ...

Sundance Film Festival puts faith in Australian virtual reality collective

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Artists and filmmakers in the VR collective : Daniel Crooks, Shaun Gladwell, Tony Albert, Leo Faber and Amiel Courtin-Wilson. This is Orbital Vanitas , a six-minute, virtual-reality film that in two weeks' time is headed to Sundance - one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yugoslavians are not WOGS. Get it right (Oct '14) 2 hr DaveyFromChi 9
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... 4 hr Jimmy 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... 4 hr Edward 4
Where to get 420? In Melbourne 5 hr Garby 5
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P... 5 hr Ulrich 3
Weed in maroubra (May '13) 6 hr Ulrich 7
Where to get Quality Wee d / Hashes in Melbourne 12 hr Lorenzo 4
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC