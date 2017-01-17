Stuntman killed filming gun scene for Australian music video
Australia hip hop trio Bliss n Eso, seen performing in Sydney in 2013, said they were 'extremely upset and shaken up' by the death of a stunt actor killed Monday while filming the group's upcoming music video. An Australian actor was killed Monday while filming a scene featuring several guns for hip hop group Bliss n Eso's latest music video, police said.
