Study: Babies born addicted to opiates perform poorly in school

Children born dependent on heroin and other opiates may be more likely to perform poorly academically as they get older, according to a new study from Australian researchers. Children born dependent on opiates suffer withdrawal and other health problems, including vomiting and diarrhea, shortly after birth.

Australia

