Stray kitten rescued from bottom of dumpster in Australia
The local RSPCA in Melbourne contacted the Metropolitan Fire Brigade after their officers were unable to rescue the kitten who had found itself stuck underneath the bin full of trash in Keilor Park. The kitten's head was seen sticking out from a pipe at the bottom of the dumpster as firefighters attempted to gently pull the kitten loose.
