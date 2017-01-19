Storytime Ballet The Nutcracker by Th...

Storytime Ballet The Nutcracker by The Australian Ballet comes to the Playhouse

Former Canberran Paul Knobloch, 39, was appointed ballet master of The Australian Ballet earlier this year after a long international career in contemporary and classical dance. Knobloch returned to his home town on Friday with the company's touring production Storytime Ballet: The Nutcracker.

Australia

