Spark starts old Seppelt vineyard fire

1 hr ago

COUNTRY Fire Authority crews battled a seven-hectare fire sparked after a mulcher hit a rock at an old Seppelt vineyard near Armstrong's Jonathan Gully Road on Wednesday afternoon. Nine vehicles responded to the fire at 1.50pm after a nine-litre water tank at the property was not enough to contain the blaze.

Australia

