Spark starts old Seppelt vineyard fire
COUNTRY Fire Authority crews battled a seven-hectare fire sparked after a mulcher hit a rock at an old Seppelt vineyard near Armstrong's Jonathan Gully Road on Wednesday afternoon. Nine vehicles responded to the fire at 1.50pm after a nine-litre water tank at the property was not enough to contain the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12)
|11 hr
|Concerned
|11
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|12 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Wana trade nudes? (Jun '13)
|20 hr
|jeff
|7
|why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Meow101
|22
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|6
|Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Ricky Richmond
|6
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC