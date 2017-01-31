Senate Democrats boycotting HHS, Trea...

Senate Democrats boycotting HHS, Treasury nominees

In a surprise turn of events, Senate Democrats announced Tuesday morning that they are boycotting a committee vote on two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, drawing fury from Republicans across the aisle. The Senate Finance Committee was set to vote on the nominations of Rep. Tom Price to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin for Treasury Secretary.

