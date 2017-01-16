Scrapped Australia Day Live concert to be replaced by ACT government's 'Australia Day in the Capi...
The ACT government has announced ten days out from Australia Day that it will stage its own concert following the cancellation of the annual national event in August. It is hoped a 60,000-strong crowd will flock to Regatta Point on January 26 for the free 'Australia Day in the Capital' event to be headlined by indie rock band British India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Sat
|Jesse
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Sat
|Jesse
|7
|Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Ricky Richmond
|6
|Newton-John to Walk the Great Wall of China for... (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|2
|Would-be Australian Santa imprisoned for child ... (Dec '06)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|17
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Where to get 420? In Melbourne
|Jan 11
|Tariq
|7
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC